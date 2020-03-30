Woman seen being 'forced into a vehicle' in Cambridge: police
WRPS have released photos as they investigate reports of a woman being forced into a car in Cambridge on March 5.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have released photos as they investigate reports of a young woman being forced into a car in Cambridge earlier this month.
Officers responded to the area of Rose Street and Homuth Avenue on March 5 following reports of a female pedestrian seen arguing with two people near a silver Ford Edge SUV.
Police say it appears the woman was then forced into the vehicle.
The man driving the vehicle is described as 30 yearsold with a medium build, wearing a grey jacket.
A woman that police say was a passenger in the SUV is described as 30 years old, with brown hair and a thin build. Police say she was wearing a white sweater and black pants with white stripes.
The female pedestrian is described as around 18 or 19, standing about five feet two with a thin build and short brown hair.
She was wearing black pants and a yellow jacket at the time of the incident.
They are asking for anyone who recognizes the SUV or the people involved in this incident to contact police of Crime Stoppers.