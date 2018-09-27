

CTV Kitchener





OPP say foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman at Long Point.

A resident found the woman's body in Lake Erie near Hastings Drive on September 8.

She was pulled from waters and pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's name has not been released but OPP say she’s a 45-year-old from London.

As a result of a post-mortem the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.