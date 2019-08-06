

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after a woman's body was pulled from Lake Huron in Bluewater.

Huron County OPP and paramedics responded to an address on Bluewater Highway at around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

This was due to reports of a possible drowning.

Joyce Thomas, 36, from London was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem was scheduled for Monday.