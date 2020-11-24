Advertisement
Woman robbed of vehicle at gunpoint, police say
Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020 10:06PM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a woman's vehicle was stolen at gunpoint in Cambridge on Tuesday night.
Police tweeted about the incident at around 9:30 p.m.
They said the two suspects were wearing balaclavas and fled the scene in a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.