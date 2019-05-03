

CTV Kitchener





A woman was robbed of her personal belongings by two teen males in Waterloo on Thursday.

Police say the victim was walking in a parking lot on Phillip Street when she was approached.

One of the suspects demanded the woman’s property. The other one was holding a baseball bat.

The suspects fled the area with the victim’s phone and other personal items. The woman was not physically injured.

The suspects are described as black, in their mid- or late teens and about five feet three inches with slim builds.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.