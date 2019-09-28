

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint in Kitchener.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday while the woman was walking in the area of Morgan Avenue and Southill Drive.

The man pulled out a gun and then stole her purse.

The woman was not injured.

No description of the suspect has been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident are asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.