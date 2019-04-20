

CTV Kitchener





A successful water rescue has been performed for a woman in Guelph’s Speed River.

First responders were called to the river in the area of MacDonnell and Woolwich Streets in around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

A number of officers and civilians went into the water to rescue the woman.

She was pulled out downstream at Neeve and Wellington Streets roughly 300 metres from where she fell. She was taken to hospital half an hour after the incident with minor injuries.

The cause of the fall into the river remains under investigation.