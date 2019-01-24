

CTV Kitchener





An arrest has been made following a report of a woman waking up to see a man in her Waterloo apartment.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service received the call around 4 a.m. on Tuesday near University Avenue West about the alleged break and enter.

The woman told police that she was asleep in her apartment and woke up to see a man standing in her room watching her.

The suspect fled as the woman woke up, according to police.

WRPS later arrested a 23-year-old male suspect and charged him with breaking and entering.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.