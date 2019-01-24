Featured
Woman reports waking to find man watching her sleep
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 12:59PM EST
An arrest has been made following a report of a woman waking up to see a man in her Waterloo apartment.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service received the call around 4 a.m. on Tuesday near University Avenue West about the alleged break and enter.
The woman told police that she was asleep in her apartment and woke up to see a man standing in her room watching her.
The suspect fled as the woman woke up, according to police.
WRPS later arrested a 23-year-old male suspect and charged him with breaking and entering.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.