

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

They say family is concerned for the well-being of 28-year-old Autumn Guthrie.

She is prone to medical seizures and has been missing since 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Guthrie is described as 5’6, thin build, with shoulder length straight brown hair.

She has a tattoo on her left foot and another on her left right finger.

Guthrie was last seen carrying a red purse and could possibly be in the downtown Guelph area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police at 519-824-1212.