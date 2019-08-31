Featured
Woman reported missing in Guelph
Autumn Guthrie in an updated photo provided by Guelph Police.
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 5:17PM EDT
Guelph Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
They say family is concerned for the well-being of 28-year-old Autumn Guthrie.
She is prone to medical seizures and has been missing since 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Guthrie is described as 5’6, thin build, with shoulder length straight brown hair.
She has a tattoo on her left foot and another on her left right finger.
Guthrie was last seen carrying a red purse and could possibly be in the downtown Guelph area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police at 519-824-1212.