A woman in Cambridge reported that her vehicle had been stolen while she was brushing snow off of it.

Police responded to the incident at Pinetree Crescent in Cambridge around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was outside clearing snow off of her car when she was approached.

Police say an unknown male pushed her out of the way and took her vehicle.

She was not physically injured, but her car, a four-door, grey Toyota Corolla, is still missing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.

According to police, there have been about 15 vehicle warm-up thefts in Kitchener and Cambridge since the start of November.

They often occurred in the morning while vehicles have been on and left unattended in the driveway.

With cold weather, these incidents happen more often.