KITCHENER -- An 80-year-old woman living with Alzheimer's was the victim of a roofing repair fraud.

Provincial police in Wellington County say they responded to a report of a fraud on Oct. 7, 2019.

Police say that a known suspect had charged the woman on more than one occasion for roofing repairs that were never done.

The victim, who is from Centre Wellington, was reportedly duped out of more than $25,000.

As a result of their investigation, a 25-year-old Guelph/Eramosa Township man has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

He's scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom in March.