Woman killed while crossing busy Brantford street
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018
Last Updated Saturday, March 3, 2018 7:31PM EST
A 67-year-old woman was killed Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Brantford.
Police say the woman was crossing Colborne Street, in front of Pauline Johnson Collegiate & Vocational School, around 7:45 p.m.
That’s when she was struck by a vehicle.
The woman was taken to Brantford General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Her name has not been released.
No word on whether charges will be laid against the driver.