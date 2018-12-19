

CTV Kitchener





A 62-year-old female from Guelph has died after she and her spouse were pulled from icy water.

Wellington County OPP along with Guelph Police and Guelph EMS responded to the incident at Guelph Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Margaret 'Molly' Kurvink.

Her husband, a 62-year-old male from Guelph, was also pulled from the water and is now reportedly in stable condition.

The couple was believed to be on the water ice boating when the woman's boat went through the water.

Her spouse reportedly attempted to help her, and they both became trapped in the water.

A witness saw the incident, allowing officials to answer the call quickly.

Emergency crews removed the couple, who were trapped about 200 feet from shore.

According to Ornge, the air ambulance was called to the scene, but was called off before it arrived.

The GRCA says the park gates should have been down and numerous 'No Trespassing' signs are hung. It is believed the couple gained access through the sailing club.