OPP have identified the woman killed in a crash just west of St. Thomas on Boxing Day.

They say she was in a vehicle that struck a bridge barrier on Southminster Bourne, near Highway 401, around 6:15 a.m.

The woman, 27-year-old Channon George of Oneida Nation of the Thames, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.