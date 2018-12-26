Featured
Woman killed after vehicle slams into bridge barrier
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 4:20PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 26, 2018 10:33PM EST
OPP have identified the woman killed in a crash just west of St. Thomas on Boxing Day.
They say she was in a vehicle that struck a bridge barrier on Southminster Bourne, near Highway 401, around 6:15 a.m.
The woman, 27-year-old Channon George of Oneida Nation of the Thames, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.