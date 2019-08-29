

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested after allegedly kicking a woman in the face on Wednesday.

Guelph police say that there was a physical altercation at a business on Gordon Street.

They say the 49-year-old victim was kicked in the face. She reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

A 36-year-old Guelph man was arrested on one count of assault and for breaching his probation order.

He was later released on a promise to appear in court, with "officer in charge conditions," police say.

His name was not released.