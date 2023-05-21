Woman injured, two people charged after stabbing in Cambridge

Police on scene of a stabbing incident in downtown Cambridge. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener) (May 21, 2023) Police on scene of a stabbing incident in downtown Cambridge. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener) (May 21, 2023)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver