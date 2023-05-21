Woman injured, two people charged after stabbing in Cambridge

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has taken two people into custody following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.

Police were called to a home on Veterans Way in Galt around 4 p.m. on Sunday. At least five cruisers could be seen surrounding a residence in the afternoon.

Emergency crews found a 54-year-old Cambridge woman with stab wound. She was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have arrested two people in connection to the stabbing.

A 43-year-old woman from North Dumfries and a 32-year-old Cambridge man have both been charged with aggravated assault.

The woman from North Dumfries was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.