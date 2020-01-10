KITCHENER -- A transport truck reportedly collided with a person crossing the street in Kitchener on Friday.

Police say a 63-year-old woman was using the crosswalk in a wheelchair at Gateway Park Drive and Sportsworld Drive at around 2:35 p.m.

That's when she was reportedly struck by the transport.

She was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the transport truck failed to remain at the scene.

They're asking any witnesses or anyone who might have had a dash camera in the area at the time to contact them.