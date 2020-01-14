KITCHENER -- A woman is in custody after police say she made a bomb threat at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener on Monday evening.

Officers were called to the hospital at around 6:30 p.m. to reports of someone claiming to be in possession of a bomb in the emergency department.

Upon arrival, police say they placed one woman under arrest.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, and no explosive devices were recovered by police.

A 57-year-old Kitchener woman is facing charges of uttering threats and attempted robbery.