Woman hurt after vehicle collides with noise barrier
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 7:09AM EDT
A woman has only minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving crashed through a parking lot and into a noise barrier in Waterloo.
Police say around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday the car collided with another vehicle in a parking lot near Erb Street West and Ira Needles Boulevard.
The vehicle then hopped the curb and the median on Ira Needles Boulevard before crashing into a noise barrier.
Information regarding the cause of the collision or charges was not available.