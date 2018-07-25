

CTV Kitchener





A woman has only minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving crashed through a parking lot and into a noise barrier in Waterloo.

Police say around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday the car collided with another vehicle in a parking lot near Erb Street West and Ira Needles Boulevard.

The vehicle then hopped the curb and the median on Ira Needles Boulevard before crashing into a noise barrier.

Information regarding the cause of the collision or charges was not available.