Woman hospitalized with stab wounds in leg, police say
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -
Waterloo regional police say a woman was taken to hospital with stab wounds in her leg on Sunday evening.
Officers were called to an apartment building in the area of Walter Street in Cambridge around 5:50 p.m. for reports of an injured woman.
According to police, a 23-year-old woman was taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment. Her injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said they believe this was a targeted incident and there is no risk to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
