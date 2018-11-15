

CTV Kitchener





The K-W Humane Society is investigating a dog attack in Kitchener.

It happened at a home on Holborn Drive in the Idlewood neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

The owner of the dog says the 4-year-old mastiff named Bugatti bit her friend in the face.

Waterloo Regional Police confirmed the woman was taken to hospital.

The dog was seized by the OSPCA and will be quarantined for 10 days.

The owner says Bugatti will be surrendered after the quarantined.