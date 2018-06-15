Featured
Woman hit by vehicle in Waterloo
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at University Avenue and Sunview Street in Waterloo on Friday, June 15, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 2:50PM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital Friday afternoon after she was hit by a vehicle in Waterloo’s university district.
The collision occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on University Avenue at Sunview Street.
Police blocked off a portion of University for part of the afternoon as they investigated the collision.
Further details were not immediately available.