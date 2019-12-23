KITCHENER -- A woman was hit by a vehicle at a Franklin Boulevard plaza on Monday night.

Regional Police say it happened at 200 Franklin just after 4:00 p.m.

They say the 73-year-old Cambridge woman was struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot.

The woman was conscious when fire crews arrived, and police say she suffered minor injuries.

No charges have been laid, but the Traffic Services Unit says they are still investigating.