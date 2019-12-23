KITCHENER -- A woman was reportedly hit by a car at a Franklin Boulevard plaza on Monday night.

Officials say it happened at 200 Franklin at around 4:30 p.m.

The woman was conscious when fire crews arrived, but officials couldn't comment on the extent of her injuries.

A man who was working nearby when the crash happened tells CTV that it was an elderly woman who was hit and that she was taken to hospital.

There's no word yet on what caused the crashes or whether any charges are expected.

A portion of the plaza was kept closed while police investigated.