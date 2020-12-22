KITCHENER -- A woman in Guelph had her vehicle stolen while it was warming up in her driveway on Monday morning.

According to police, it happened near Arkell Road and Victoria Road South just before 6 a.m. That's when the victim, 50, went inside while her car was warming up.

Officials said she came back outside to see the Toyota Corolla being driven away.

Police are reminding residents not to leave running vehicles unattended, even for a few minutes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.