KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a woman's vehicle was stolen at gunpoint in Cambridge on Tuesday night.

It happened in the area of Chalmers Street South and Dudhope Avenue at around 8:10 p.m. Police said she was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by two suspects wearing balaclavas.

One of them pointed a gun at her and demanded that she hand over the keys and her purse. Then then got into her car and fled the scene.

The car is described as a 2020 blue Toyota Corolla. It was last seen heading north on Chalmers Street South, towards Ballantyne Avenue.

Police said the victim was not physically injured in the incident.

Anyone with information or who may have home surveillance video of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.