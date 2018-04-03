

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say a traffic stop lead to two people being arrested and charged for drug possession.

Police say the vehicle was stopped in Harriston on Friday and both the driver and passenger in the vehicle were charged for possession of meth.

A 53-year-old woman from North York and a 27-year-old from Toronto have been charged with possession with the purpose of trafficking meth.

Police say the 53-year-old was also found with nine debit cards that did not belong to her.

They say she has also been charged with nine counts of unauthorized possession of a credit card.

Police say both were held for bail.