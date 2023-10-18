Kitchener

    • Woman found murdered at Guelph motel

    Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.

    Police say staff at the Wayfair Motel on Woodlawn Road West called 911 just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

    When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman in her 50s.

    A post-mortem was done and the cause of death was ruled a homicide.

    Officers have remained on scene since Sunday and detectives are canvassing the area as the investigation continues.

    Police said there is no threat to the community.

    More to come.

