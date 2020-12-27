Advertisement
Woman found dead in Kitchener, police investigating
Published Sunday, December 27, 2020 11:44AM EST
Waterloo regional police on scene on Weber Street East in Kitchener investigating after a dead woman was found. (Carmen Wong - CTV Kitchener) (Dec. 27, 2020)
KITCHENER -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Kitchener.
Regional police tweeted around 9:30 a.m. that they were on scene at Weber Street East near Kinzie Avenue.
They say an increased presence is expected at the location for the morning and ask residents to avoid the area.
More details about the investigation are expected to be made available at a later time.