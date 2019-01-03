

CTV Kitchener





A sudden death investigation is underway after a body was found in a Guelph hotel.

Police say they were called to a hotel on Gordon Street on Wednesday just before 7 p.m.

A Guelph female, 44, was reportedly found deceased by hotel staff, who called the authorities.

Police are asking the public for assistance in determining the circumstances around her death.

The cause of death has not been released. Police did not say whether it was being considered suspicious or not.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.