A woman was found dead in a residence after emergency crew responded to a fire in Norfolk County.

It happened at a multi-unit building in Port Rowan around 3:00 p.m..

The victim’s identity has not been released.

A cause of death has not been determined, the investigation is ongoing but police have not said whether they believe the death is suspicious.

Other units in the building were evacuated as a precaution.

People have been asked to avoid the area while police investigate.