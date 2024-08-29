KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Woman facing charges after three-vehicle crash in Cambridge

    A car tire is seen in this undated stock image. (Mike Bird/Pexels.com) A car tire is seen in this undated stock image. (Mike Bird/Pexels.com)
    Share

    A driver has been charged after a three-vehicle crash in Cambridge on Wednesday.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to Kossuth Road near Fountain Street North around 2:20 p.m. after the drivers of a Toyota Yaris, a GMC commercial truck, and an Audi A6 were involved in a collision.

    The drivers of the Audi and Toyota were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The driver of the Toyota, a 31-year-old Kitchener woman, was charged with Careless Driving.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News