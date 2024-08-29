Woman facing charges after three-vehicle crash in Cambridge

A driver has been charged after a three-vehicle crash in Cambridge on Wednesday.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to Kossuth Road near Fountain Street North around 2:20 p.m. after the drivers of a Toyota Yaris, a GMC commercial truck, and an Audi A6 were involved in a collision.

The drivers of the Audi and Toyota were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 31-year-old Kitchener woman, was charged with Careless Driving.