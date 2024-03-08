Woman faces nearly 80 charges related to bank fraud throughout Ontario

A Brampton woman is facing fraud charges related to crimes throughout Ontario.

Guelph police said a man and woman went to TD Canada Trust branches between May and July 2022, usually with young children in tow.

Investigators said the pair used fake names to open bank accounts and cashed forged cheques from a well-known employer.

Police said the pair claimed they urgently needed money to feed their children and would often convince the teller to waive the hold period on the cheques.

The couple also deposited cheques in ATMs and withdrew as much cash as possible.

The total estimated loss to TD Canada Trust comes in at more than $55,000.

A 25-year-old Brampton woman was arrested on Thursday and returned to Guelph.

She faces 77 charges, including fraud and using forged documents.

A 26-year-old Brampton man turned himself in to police in December. He faces similar charges.