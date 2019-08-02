

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police are crediting a concerned driver for helping get a child out of danger from an alleged drunk driver.

Police got a call early Thursday morning after a 45-year-old woman was driving erratically on the 401 through Oxford County near Cedar Creek Drive.

Officers stopped the vehicle after they say the driver entered oncoming traffic, almost colliding with a pickup truck.

When police pulled the car over, they found a four-year-old child in the back seat.

The child was fine but the woman from Richmond Hill, who was behind the wheel, now faces impaired driving charges from alcohol and drugs.

Investigators contacted the York Region Children's Aid Society, as a result.