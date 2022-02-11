Woman defrauded over $5K by buying iTunes, Steam gift cards for suspect: Guelph police

Guelph police are investigating an incident they say involved a woman being defrauded over $5,000 by buying iTunes and Steam gift cards for someone she met through social media.

According to a news release, police were called out on Thursday to the residence of the victim, who they describe as developmentally delayed.

The woman had reportedly been contacted by someone claiming to be a male through a popular social media site. Police say he asked her for help to move to Canada from another country.

According to officials, the woman withdrew most of the money from her bank account in January, bought gift cards for iTunes and the video game service Steam, and then provided the tracking numbers to the suspect.

Guelph police are reminding residents to be cautious interacting with people they've only met online and to be suspicious when someone asks to be paid in gift cards, as it is very unlikely to the money can be recovered once the tracking number has been provided.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.