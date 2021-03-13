KITCHENER -- A woman who was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street has been airlifted to hospital, according to Guelph police.

A notice was tweeted out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday advising the public to avoid the area of the incident at Woodlawn Road East and Victoria Road North.

The intersection has been closed for an investigation.

Ornge Air Ambulance tells CTV News they transported a woman in her 70s to Hamilton General Hospital after her vehicle was struck by a vehicle.

Police say more details will be released at a later time.