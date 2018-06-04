

CTV Kitchener





Emergency crews were called to a serious rollover on Highway 85 in Waterloo Monday night.

It happened in the northbound lanes near Northfield Drive just before 9:30 p.m.

Ornge Air Ambulance said they were called to the scene to airlift a woman in her 20s to Hamilton General Hospital.

Her injuries were described as critical.

Waterloo Fire said the woman was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle.