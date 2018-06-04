Featured
Woman critically injured in Hwy 85 rollover
Emergency crews at the scene of a rollover on Highway 85. (June 4, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 11:53PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 4, 2018 11:55PM EDT
Emergency crews were called to a serious rollover on Highway 85 in Waterloo Monday night.
It happened in the northbound lanes near Northfield Drive just before 9:30 p.m.
Ornge Air Ambulance said they were called to the scene to airlift a woman in her 20s to Hamilton General Hospital.
Her injuries were described as critical.
Waterloo Fire said the woman was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle.