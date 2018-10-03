

CTV Kitchener





A woman was working at a construction site when she became trapped under a skid steer.

Police said the incident happened at the corner of Gordon Street and Gosling Gardens.

She was transported to Guelph General Hospital before being airlifted to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with critical injuries.

The Ministry of Labour was notified and was said to be leading the investigation.

Police also began an investigation, but said the circumstances were not considered suspicious.

The identity of the woman was withheld, but police did say she was in her early 20s.