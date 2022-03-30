Woman crashes stolen vehicle in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 25-year-old woman after they say she stole a vehicle that was warming up in a driveway and was subsequently involved in a collision.

In a media release, police say officers responded to the area of Westvale Drive and Westvale Gate for reports of a collision at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver had fled the scene but was found and arrested at a bus shelter in the area.

Police say the vehicle was stolen while warming up in a nearby driveway.

The 25-year-old woman is now charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and driving with a suspended licence.