KITCHENER -- A Newcastle woman went to special heights to visit to her grandma in Kitchener amid the pandemic.

Becca Orban says her grandmother Irene suffered a stroke a few weeks ago and remains at Grand River Hospital’s (GRH) Freeport campus.

On May 19, GRH banned visitors from the hospital to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

In an effort to spread some love, Orban climbed onto her husband's shoulders on Sunday to visit with her grandmother through the window.

A photo taken from outside of the hospital shows Orban with her hand pressed to the glass, reaching out to her grandma.

Orban says being able to see her grandma smile made her week.