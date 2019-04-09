

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge woman is facing several charges, including driving while impaired by alcohol, after a serious crash in North Dumfries.

Provincial police responded to the crash on Monday afternoon on Highway 8 for a three-vehicle crash that seriously injured two people.

One of them, a 54-year-old Dunnville woman, was airlifted to a trauma centre. The third driver was uninjured.

Witnesses told police that one of the vehicles was being driven erratically before the collision and may have been trying to pass another vehicle when the head-on crash happened.

Police closed the road between Branchton Road and Vanier Drive for several hours.

As a result, Cathy Kelly, 44, was charged with operating while impaired by alcohol, operating with a blood alcohol concentration over 80, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

She is scheduled to appear in Kitchener to answer the charges on May 16.