Woman charged with careless driving in snowmobile incident
The operator of a snowmobile was hurt in a collision at Christner Road and Waterloo Street outside New Hamburg on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 11:52AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2018 11:58AM EST
According to police a 27-year-old woman has been charged with careless driving while operating a snowmobile in a previous incident.
The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2017 in Wilmont Township.
The driver was operating the snowmobile in the area of Christner Road with a rear passenger.
The woman lost control and struck a tree.
She suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Hamilton Hospital.
The rear passenger was not injured.
Police are reminding the public to stay off closed trails and to have an OFSC permit when using their trails.