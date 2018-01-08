

CTV Kitchener





According to police a 27-year-old woman has been charged with careless driving while operating a snowmobile in a previous incident.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2017 in Wilmont Township.

The driver was operating the snowmobile in the area of Christner Road with a rear passenger.

The woman lost control and struck a tree.

She suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Hamilton Hospital.

The rear passenger was not injured.

Police are reminding the public to stay off closed trails and to have an OFSC permit when using their trails.