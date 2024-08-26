Woman charged with attempted murder re-arrested in Guelph

A woman charged with attempted murder is back behind bars after she failed to comply with bail requirements.

The 36-year-old woman was arrested in February after a man was stabbed several times at a home near Eastview Road and Starwood Drive in Guelph.

She was released in May with strict bail conditions, but Guelph Police said she was not adhering to the requirements and they did not know where she was.

The woman was located at a south end home on Sunday afternoon and was arrested.

She has been charged with failing to comply with a release order.