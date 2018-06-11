

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police have arrested and charged a woman in connection to a fraud investigation in Bruce County.

Police say they were contacted back in September by a member of the victim’s family after their loved one lost a large portion of their life savings.

The alleged fraudster had regularly borrowed large amounts of money from the victim using deceit and other fraudulent methods, police say.

Police also say they also found out the accused wrote a number of fake non-sufficient fund cheques to the victim.

In total, investigators say they estimate the victim lost $1.2 million.

A 60-year-old Huron-Kinloss woman was arrested on June 6 is facing a number of criminal charges including fraud over $5000 and making a forged document.