Woman charged after newborn left outside Kitchener home: police

Waterloo regional police have charged a woman after a newborn baby was reportedly left outside of a home in Kitchener on Monday.

Police said they received multiple calls around 11:10 a.m. about a woman leaving a newborn in a stroller on the side of the road near a home in the area of Dixon Street and Eckert Street. Officials added the woman tried to flee the area.

The baby was found safe and assessed by paramedics.

According to police, a passerby was threatened when they tried to stop the woman.

A 32-year-old Kitchener woman was arrested and charged with abandoning a child, uttering threats to cause death and breaching probation.

She's scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.