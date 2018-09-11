

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they have charged a woman in connection to an incident that sent a motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say on Monday a 21-year-old woman from Woolwich Township was charged for her involvement in the two-vehicle collision.

Police responded to the collision at 8:57 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the plaza on Weber Street North and 640 Parkside Drive.

A motorcycle travelling northbound on Weber was struck by a vehicle exiting the parking lot.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and sustained serious life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Grand River Hospital before being airlifted to Hamilton.

The female driver of the car was not injured.

She is now facing charges of Carless Driving and Fail to Yield from a Driveway.