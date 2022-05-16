Woman charged after hotel couch set on fire in Guelph

A 60-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with arson after a fire at local hotel Friday.

In a media release, Guelph police said emergency personnel were dispatched to a hotel in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Woodlawn Road West just after 3 a.m. Friday.

A couch in one of the rooms had been on fire but was quickly extinguished by staff.

After an investigation, the Guelph Fire Department determined the fire was intentionally set.

A 60-year-old Guelph woman was located later Friday morning and charged with arson.