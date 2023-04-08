Woman charged after elderly man stabbed in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in a stabbing incident at a Cambridge home.

On Friday, a report of a physical altercation at Acorn Way and Small Court was reported around 9:35 p.m.

Police say an 80-year-old man was stabbed and was taken by paramedics to a hospital outside the region.

His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

A 47-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say the two knew each other but did not provide further details on their connection.