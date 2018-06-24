

CTV Kitchener





Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning Waterloo Regional Police responded to a call regarding a possible impaired driver on Ottawa Street North.

Before arriving on scene, police say the vehicle had hit a building in the Ottawa Street plaza.

The vehicle continued towards River Road East, and lost control at the intersection of Holborn Drive, colliding with a hydro pole before coming to rest in a nearby resident’s backyard.

KWHydro tweeted shortly after 1 a.m. that the power outage affected more than 7,300 customers in the Stanley Park and Chicopee areas due to the collision.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the crash.

Police have charged a 58 year-old Kitchener woman with impaired driving.

Power was restored to all customers affected by the outage by 10:30 a.m. Sunday.