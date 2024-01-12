KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Woman charged after break-and-enter and theft incidents in Kitchener

    Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo. Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo.
    Share

    A 36-year-old woman is facing robbery charges after several break-and-enter theft incidents in Kitchener last month.

    Waterloo regional police said the incidents happened in the Rosemount and Civic Centre neighbourhoods with the latest break-in reported on Christmas Eve morning at a home in the Young and Weber Street East area.

    Just over a week before that, investigators said at least seven victims in the Monterey Crescent area had their vehicles or sheds rummaged through on Dec. 15.

    Police arrested the woman on Friday near Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North.

    The female has been charged with several offences, including:

    • robbery
    • theft under $5,000 (four counts)
    • break and enter - commit theft (three counts)
    • attempted break and enter (two counts)
    • fraudulent use of credit cart (two counts)

    She is being held in custody for a bail hearing.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    PM Trudeau taps new top national security adviser

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a new top aide on national security matters, his seventh since coming to power. In her previous roles, Trudeau's pick has testified about the government's handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, as well as the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News