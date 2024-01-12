Woman charged after break-and-enter and theft incidents in Kitchener

A 36-year-old woman is facing robbery charges after several break-and-enter theft incidents in Kitchener last month.

Waterloo regional police said the incidents happened in the Rosemount and Civic Centre neighbourhoods with the latest break-in reported on Christmas Eve morning at a home in the Young and Weber Street East area.

Just over a week before that, investigators said at least seven victims in the Monterey Crescent area had their vehicles or sheds rummaged through on Dec. 15.

Police arrested the woman on Friday near Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North.

The female has been charged with several offences, including:

robbery

theft under $5,000 (four counts)

break and enter - commit theft (three counts)

attempted break and enter (two counts)

fraudulent use of credit cart (two counts)

She is being held in custody for a bail hearing.